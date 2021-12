The process of selling a home can be bitter sweet. You are excited about accepting an offer that made you both happy, but the idea of leaving a place you called home can be a sad. I had my home built to my specifications and essentially designed it myself. I was there for every step in the process and watched it come together piece by piece. I can assure you that it made the leaving that much more difficult.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO