The Colorado Rockies have finalized their 2022 coaching staff, with four taking on new roles. Under Bud Black, who is back for his sixth season as manager, Darryl Scott will serve as the new pitching coach. He replaces Steve Foster, who stepped down at the end of the season and will now serve as a director of pitching operations. Scott has been in the Rockies organization since 2011, spending the last two seasons as the bullpen coach.

15 HOURS AGO