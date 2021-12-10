Preview: Ohio State hosts Wisconsin in top 25 showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 21 Ohio State will put its three-game win streak on the line Saturday when it hosts No. 22 Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m.

The Buckeyes are coming off an 85-74 win over Towson in which the Buckeyes scored a staggering 52 points in the second half.

Four Buckeyes scored in double figures, including forward Kyle Young who continued his hot-shooting streak by dropping 18 points in the win.

“It’s really about ‘Is your team evolving in a way that you feel really good about? Are we growing and getting better in the areas that we need to?’ . . . and I think we’ve seen really good progress,” OSU coach Chris Holtmann said.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is coming off an impressive 64-59 win over Indiana despite trailing by 22 points late in the first half. The Badgers trailed by 18 points with less than 18 minutes left in the game but dug in defensively, allowing just 17 second-half points.

The Buckeyes and Badgers both play stout defense, so expect a physical, low-scoring game.

Wisconsin allows just 59 points per game, tied for 27th-best in the country while the Buckeyes give up 69 points per game.

“Their defense is exceptional. It’s one of the very best defenses in the country. They’re physical, they don’t give you anything, they’re great at not fouling,” Holtmann said. “We’re going to get as big a test as we’ve had all year tomorrow.”

The key for Ohio State’s defense is slowing down Badgers guard Johnny David who averages 20.5 points per game, 17th-best in the country. But Davis is much more than a scorer as he also leads the team in rebounds and assist per game.

Ohio State’s offense generally runs through E.J. Liddell who averages 19.8 points per game, but other Buckeyes have stepped up recently. OSU has benefitted from a few recent three-point shooting performances, including Cedric Russell against Duke, Young against Penn State and Justin Ahrens against Towson.

If Ohio State can continue to get production from at least one player on the perimeter, and stop turning the ball over as much (12.3 turnovers per game, tied 115th nationally), then it should be able to put up points against the Badgers well-coached defense.

Ohio State and Wisconsin don’t rely on three-pointers as both Big Ten teams average just over 200 attempts this season (OSU tied 153rd nationally, Wisconsin tied 156th nationally).

Where the Buckeyes and Badgers differ offensively is ball movement. Wisconsin ranks 333rd in the country with only 10 assists per game while OSU averages 15.1 assists per game, tied for 75th nationally.

Wisconsin can rely too heavily on Davis at times, which can lead to a lack of ball movement and make the Badgers predictable. That predictability is something OSU can exploit and if the Buckeyes do, they have a good chance at improving to 2-0 in the Big Ten.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.