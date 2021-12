Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed it will be having a one-hour premiere for the start of the next arc. so it's time to get ready! The second season of the anime adaptation for Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series was one of the most anticipated returns of 2021, but had gotten off to a rougher start as it had spent the first seven weeks retelling the events previously seen during the Mugen Train feature film released last year. But with its next episode, the second season will finally kick off its next brand new arc that fans have been waiting for.

