The Town of Windsor has increased security at Eastman Park, located at 7025 Eastman Park Drive, in an effort to protect the property and reduce vandalism. Since October 2021, several incidents have occurred where someone or a group of driver(s) drove onto the west side of Eastman Park leaving behind circle and crisscross tracks on the 15 acres used as the Town of Windsor’s community recreational soccer field. The damage is estimated at $5,000 and forced soccer games to be canceled, rescheduled, and or relocated. The field will remain closed until damages are repaired.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO