Special session: Lawmakers to address OR’s illegal pot boom

By SARA CLINE, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDIMv_0dJmxhgN00

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With lawmakers returning to the Oregon state Capitol for a special session on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown said eviction protections and rental assistance won’t be the only topics of discussion.

Following bipartisan conversations with leaders in the Legislature, Brown Friday outlined additional priorities that lawmakers have agreed to address   — including drought relief, illegal cannabis proliferation and humanitarian impacts and support for Afghan refugee resettlement.

Arguably the most pressing issue is that thousands of Oregon households are currently struggling to pay rent.

More than 67,000 Oregon households recently reported that they feel “not at all confident” they can cover next month’s bills, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau survey.

