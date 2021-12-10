Improvements to the code scanning API

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are widely used to connect systems and applications, and they have become an integral part of many mission-critical business capabilities. In fact, a recent Gartner survey found that 70% of organizations are using API management and mediation to build their digital platforms. However, many software leaders overlook the business potential of APIs as digital products, focusing instead on technical use cases. It is important for software engineering leaders to balance the technical and business goals of their API programs, incorporating business perspectives into their API strategy to capitalize its potential to support digital acceleration, while also ensuring business stakeholder support. The strategy should closely align with business goals and should cover API security, governance, life cycle management, developer enablement and potential for monetization.

