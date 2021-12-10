ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improvements to the code scanning API

github.blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've added the fixed_at timestamp to alerts. This is the first time that the alert was not detected in an analysis. You can use this data to better understand when code scanning alerts are being fixed. We've enabled sorting of alert...

github.blog

Comments / 0

Related
github.blog

Secret scanning REST API now surfaces locations

GitHub Advanced Security customers can now use the GitHub REST API to retrieve commit details of secrets detected in private repository scans. Now available on cloud, the new endpoint will surface details of a secret's first detection within a file, including the secret's location and commit SHA.
COMPUTERS
The Hacker News

Vulnerability Scanning Frequency Best Practices

So you've decided to set up a vulnerability scanning programme, great. That's one of the best ways to avoid data breaches. How often you should run your scans, though, isn't such a simple question. The answers aren't the same for every type of organization or every type of system you're scanning.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Implement a Systemd Service on a Flask API

An easy-to-use framework software for creating simple APIs can be used in the application development process or for custom. The 'systemd' package is a software package included in Linux operating systems. It is created by the init process and takes 1 as the process id (PID) Services are started automatically and can be managed by root users. To add it to your script file, download the flask module `pip3` and include it on the page and create an app object to create your routes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Api#Scanning#Repository#Webhook#Timestamp#Sarif
vmware.com

Skyline Insights API – Using Powercli

We understand that not all administrators are using Linux or Mac OSX. Here are the steps to use the Skyline Insight API when in Windows. NOTE: Please review this blog entry before proceeding. You need to do the prerequisites prior to using Powercli. Add “API User role”. Create API...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Five Ways to Improve Your Code Quality

With over 37 billion open source components combined in the most popular open source ecosystems, keeping your code in top shape can feel like trying to blow out trick birthday candles. Luckily, the newest code quality course from the Sonatype Learn Team, 5 Ways to Improve Your Code Quality, outlines a few essential ways to maintain outstanding code quality.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How Data Scientists Can Improve Their Coding Skills

As mentioned in the previous blog post, I’ll start my career in the tech sector as a Data Scientist/Statistician. It takes years of hard-working and dedication to acquire the skills and build the network. It has been a long process since day 1 but does not have to be a lonely journey anymore.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
VisualStudio Magazine

GitHub Previews Improved Code Search: 'Way More than grep'

GitHub is inviting developers to take part in a technology preview of improved code search, which it describes as "way more than grep," the Linux command-line search utility. The project has its own web site and a temporary interface separate from GitHub.com, though functionality may be baked into IDEs and code editors later, with GitHub asking developers what tools would make good candidates for integration.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
github.blog

Typeform is now a GitHub secret scanning partner

GitHub secret scanning protects users by searching repositories for known types of secrets. By identifying and flagging these secrets, our scans may prevent data leaks and any fraud associated with exposed data. We have partnered with Typeform to scan for their access tokens and help secure our mutual users. Typeform...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

5 lessons for an effective API strategy

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are widely used to connect systems and applications, and they have become an integral part of many mission-critical business capabilities. In fact, a recent Gartner survey found that 70% of organizations are using API management and mediation to build their digital platforms. However, many software leaders overlook the business potential of APIs as digital products, focusing instead on technical use cases. It is important for software engineering leaders to balance the technical and business goals of their API programs, incorporating business perspectives into their API strategy to capitalize its potential to support digital acceleration, while also ensuring business stakeholder support. The strategy should closely align with business goals and should cover API security, governance, life cycle management, developer enablement and potential for monetization.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

GitHub code search is getting substantial improvements

GitHub code search is getting substantial improvements in the coming months. GitHub today announced the technology preview of this upcoming improved search experience. In the preview phase, you can try out the following:. Easily find what you’re looking for among the top results, with smart ranking and an index that...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Simple Techniques to Drastically Improve Code Readability

How to mitigate the problem of context switching when reading source code?. I bet I won’t surprise you by saying that developers spend most of their time reading source code, not writing it. Software developers often have to read the code for a variety of purposes, some of which are:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
pcinvasion.com

Icarus: Livewire Terrain Scan Guide — Radar and Scan Locations

One of the earliest Prospect missions in Icarus is called Livewire Terrain Scan. In it, you’ll have to acquire the Radar and look for three scan locations on the map. Here’s our Icarus guide to help you with the Livewire Terrain Scan mission. Note: We’ll have an Icarus guides and...
VIDEO GAMES
VisualStudio Magazine

New in Visual Studio Code v1.63: Theme Previewing, Notebook Improvements, More

The regular monthly update to Visual Studio Code (November 2021 edition, v1.63) lets developers preview themes before using them, improves notebook functionality and provides a new Java welcome experience, along with much more. To preview themes, developers can go to the Color Themes dropdown (Ctrl+K Ctrl+T) and click Browse Additional...
SOFTWARE
github.blog

Introducing stack graphs

Today, we announced the general availability of precise code navigation for all public and private Python repositories on GitHub.com. Precise code navigation is powered by stack graphs, a new open source framework we’ve created that lets you define the name binding rules for a programming language using a declarative, domain-specific language (DSL). With stack graphs, we can generate code navigation data for a repository without requiring any configuration from the repository owner, and without tapping into a build process or other CI job. In this post, I’ll dig into how stack graphs work, and how they achieve these results.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Gigaom

The Benefits Of A Performance Benchmark For API Management

Application programming interfaces, or APIs, are now the standard infrastructure for communication software. Popular infrastructures, such as containers and Kubernetes, have increased the demand for high-performance, lightweight solutions, and organizations are selecting API management as a preferred option, avoiding the costs of custom code. But with this increase in popularity...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Licences, storage api + clustering or HA

I am quite new to Vmware and I don´t know which licences are required and which are over the top for our needs. We currently got 2 ESXi hosts (Free ESXi). We have like 5VMs running on each of them and we want to switch our backup solution(veeam) from within the guest OS to hypervisior level.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

What exactly is an API?

APIs are used everywhere. They are crucial and essential to web development and web apps in general. So what is an API? What are its types? What are some examples of APIs?. API stands for Application Programming Interface. When it comes to web development, there are many existing Web APIs.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

5 Cool APIs to consider for your next coding project!

APIs are quite valuable; they can transform simple programmes into more useful and informative ones. Creating weather and Covid19 statistics online apps can transform into a real-life problem-solving solution. The APIs listed below can be used to create some fantastic applications. So, let's get started with the list. API. Football.
SOFTWARE
github.blog

GitHub Desktop now shows pull request check run statuses

GitHub Desktop now supports reviewing the statuses of individual check runs for a pull request directly in GitHub Desktop. This includes statuses of job steps for check runs generated through GitHub Actions. Customers can review the results of check runs on a PR, re-run jobs, and quickly navigate to the logs on github.com.
COMPUTERS

