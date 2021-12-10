Eleven honored by East Miss. Hub for Volunteers

Eleven volunteers were honored recently during the First Annual East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits Volunteer Recognition Ceremony held at Weidmann’s Restaurant Each month, a different nonprofit is asked to spotlight a special volunteer who has gone above and beyond.

Caroline Irvin, Tim Irvin, Debbie May, Amber Willis-Hayes, Jenny Pigford and Evelyn Watkins.

Submitted photos Debbie May, Casey Culpepper, Amber Willis-Hayes, Tara Milligan, Leah Hearn, Anika Ravi, Serrena Ivy, Kim Waters, and Debbie Young.

2021 honorees are Leah Hearn, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, Serrena Ivy, The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, Sarah Johnson, Boy Scouts of America, Choctaw Area Council, Debbie May, Magnolia Marathon & Half, Tara Milligan, Free Clinic of Meridian, Sondra Nelson, MSU Riley Center, John Patton, Wesley House Community Center, Anika Ravi, Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian, Amber Willis-Hayes, AmeriCorps, Kim Waters, Community Foundation of East Mississippi and Debbie Young, United Way of East Mississippi.

In addition, the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits gave a special award in honor of the late Pam Warren Vance, who played an integral part of the Magnolia Marathon & Half, Scorpion Run, Crimestoppers, and many other organizations.

The honoree for this award was chosen based off of number of hours served, number of organizations served, and number of events served throughout the year. This award was presented to Amber Willis-Hayes, who, much like Vance, is an asset to every organization she is involved with.