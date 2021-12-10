William & Mary Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th. GREENSBORO, NC (11/29/2021) - The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s (GSO) second Masterworks concert of the 2021-2022 Season features the debut of the long-awaited Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale. The performance includes such immortal classics as Copland’s heroic Fanfare for the Common Man and Tchaikovsky’s explosive 1812 Overture. The evening will conclude with Beethoven’s glorious Ninth Symphony, just in time for his 251st birthday! Featured soloists are Lyubov Petrova, Nancy Maultsby, Roderick Dixon, and Marcus DeLoach, along with the premiere performance of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale.
