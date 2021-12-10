ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

William & Mary Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert

College of William and Mary
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us for the William & Mary Student Orchestra Fall Concert! Featuring performances...

events.wm.edu

poncacitynow.com

Symphony and Chorale Holiday Concert is Tuesday

The Ponca City High School Symphony Orchestra will take to the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 14 for a combined performance with the Ponca City High School Chorale. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The Po-Hi Chorale opens the program with O Come,...
PONCA CITY, OK
messengerpaper.com

Washington Symphony Orchestra Returns to Live Season Performances

Washington Symphony Orchestra returns to live season performances ‘Ho Ho Ho with the WSO’ scheduled for December 4 & 5 For the first time since March 1, 2020, the full Washington Symphony Orchestra will take the stage indoors. “This past year has certainly presented challenges we could have never imagined,”...
Daily Northwestern

Bienen graduate students conduct Northwestern Symphony Orchestra holiday concert

This holiday season, Pick-Staiger Concert Hall will be filled with the sounds of festive classics like Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”. The Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra will play a one-night-only holiday concert Saturday, which doubles as a graduate conducting student showcase. The concert is a rarity...
arlnow.com

Alexandria Symphony Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays

Under the direction of Maestro James Ross, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 3 p.m. ASO brings you favorites from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker interspersed with selections from Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite and excerpts from Handel’s Messiah. Enjoy...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Petersburg Symphony Orchestra to host holiday musical favorites

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Longstanding Petersburg Symphony Orchestra co-assistant conductor and public-school educator Emmanuel Barks will be one of two conductors for a Dec. 5 concert at the Petersburg Public Library. He will be joined by Virginia State University instrumental music professor and violinist Naima Burrs.
Ukiah Daily Journal

Ukiah Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Festival of Lights’

The theme of the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra’s second concert lies not so much in the music itself, but rather in the individuals who composed the pieces. In light of the symphony’s commitment to play music that has not been typically included in the culture of classical music in the past, the five composers showcased in the concert are all of Jewish ethnicity.
UKIAH, CA
Yes Weekly

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th. GREENSBORO, NC (11/29/2021) - The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s (GSO) second Masterworks concert of the 2021-2022 Season features the debut of the long-awaited Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale. The performance includes such immortal classics as Copland’s heroic Fanfare for the Common Man and Tchaikovsky’s explosive 1812 Overture. The evening will conclude with Beethoven’s glorious Ninth Symphony, just in time for his 251st birthday! Featured soloists are Lyubov Petrova, Nancy Maultsby, Roderick Dixon, and Marcus DeLoach, along with the premiere performance of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale.
GREENSBORO, NC
hebronhawkeye.com

Orchestra to hold winter concert Thursday

Orchestra will hold its annual winter concert Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. More than half of the orchestra was virtual last year, and as a result, students could choose whether or not they wanted to participate in the winter concert. This year, the entire orchestra will perform together, and senior Audrey Park said she was glad since it is her last year.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Symphony concerts to add some musical magic to the holiday season

IDAHO FALLS — The Christmas season is a time of magic and music and the Idaho Falls Symphony is prepping to supply a dose of both with a pair of upcoming December concerts. On Dec. 2, the Idaho Falls Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform its Fall Concert. The Youth Orchestra is composed primarily of high school-age musicians and includes the Preparatory String Group.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pitt News

‘Learn by listening’: Pitt Symphony Orchestra takes stage for last fall show in Bellefield Hall

Siri Harish unzipped her coat and uncased her violin in the Bellefield Hall auditorium on Wednesday night. A sophomore neuroscience major and violin player in Pitt’s Symphony Orchestra, Harish started to get ready for her last performance of the semester. The group performed Alberto Nepomuceno’s Brazilian Suite, Julia Perry’s Prelude for string orchestra, Beethoven’s Egmont – Overture and Johannes Brahm’s Serenade No. 2.
mineolaamerican.com

The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra Announces Holiday Return

The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Louis Panacciulli, is pleased to announce the return to Chaminade High School in Mineola for its annual Christmas concert. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. All attendees must be masked. “Chaminade High...
MINEOLA, NY
KSNB Local4

Hastings Symphony Orchestra bringing in Christmas spirit

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Symphony Orchestra held their Christmas concert on Sunday afternoon at Hastings College. The concert brought together well over 200 instrumentals and choir members from across the Tri-City area. The choir was made up of students from Hastings College and High School. Also with members from Harvard High School and Minden High School.
HASTINGS, NE
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Christmas with Cantus

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In a “powerfully poetic Christmas program,” the all-male vocal ensemble Cantus presents familiar holiday carols alongside narrated passages from The Little Matchstick Girl, Christmas or The Good Fairy, and The Nutcracker.
DALLAS, TX
wblm.com

Portland Symphony Orchestra Performing The Magic Of Christmas

Look no further because the Portland Symphony Orchestra is bringing back the Christmas Magic with their annual Magic of Christmas celebration. Magic of Christmas will begin at the Merrill Auditorium on Friday, December 10th. Have you been dreaming of sugar plums as they dance in your head over the Magic...
PORTLAND, ME
WKHM

Special broadcast of The Nutcracker performed by Jackson Symphony Orchestra

Tune in to WKHM – Jackson’s NewsTalk 970AM/101.5FM at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve for an annual tradition. This special broadcast will feature the Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s performance of The Nutcracker. Gather ’round the fire and tune your radio to 970AM or 101.5FM, stream it online at WKHM.com, or tell your Alexa-enabled speaker to “Play News Talk Nine Seventy.”

