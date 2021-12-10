Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 5,007 new cases
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 5,007 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,787
- 5-9 years: 4,300
- 10-14 years: 3,960
- 15-19 years: 2,975
- 20-29 years: 7,325
- 30-39 years: 7,497
- 40-49 years: 5,830
- 50-59 years: 5,475
- 60-69 years: 3,670
- 70-79 years: 1,680
- 80+ years: 968
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 104,625 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,474,478 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 26,712 new individuals have tested positive with 2,873,542 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.17%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,238 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 266 patients that are in intensive care units and 148 patients intubated. There are 411 patients of the 1,238 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,007
- Total Cases: 901,430
- New Deaths: 27
- Total Deaths: 19,217
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 659
- Total Cases: 68,159
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 417
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 372
- Total Confirmed Cases: 74,098
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,720
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 143
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,513
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 60
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,482
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 92
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,534
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
Higher Education:

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.
