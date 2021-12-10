ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 5,007 new cases

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rD6BC_0dJmuIQ100

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 27 new confirmed deaths and 5,007 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,787
  • 5-9 years: 4,300
  • 10-14 years: 3,960
  • 15-19 years: 2,975
  • 20-29 years: 7,325
  • 30-39 years: 7,497
  • 40-49 years: 5,830
  • 50-59 years: 5,475
  • 60-69 years: 3,670
  • 70-79 years: 1,680
  • 80+ years: 968

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 104,625 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,474,478 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 26,712 new individuals have tested positive with 2,873,542 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.17%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,238 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 266 patients that are in intensive care units and 148 patients intubated. There are 411 patients of the 1,238 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,007
  • Total Cases: 901,430
  • New Deaths: 27
  • Total Deaths: 19,217

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 659
  • Total Cases: 68,159
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 417

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 372
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 74,098
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,720

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 143
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13,513
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 331

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 60
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,482
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 92
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,534
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.

Comments / 3

Massachusetts providing 2.1M free rapid tests

Cities and towns representing more than half of the state's population will begin receiving free, rapid COVID-19 tests this week to distribute to residents as part of a new strategy Gov. Charlie Baker detailed Monday to control the spread of the virus this holiday season.
Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
