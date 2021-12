(OLNEY) The Olney Central College Music Department will present The Many Moods of Christmas choral concert at 7:00 this coming Saturday night at the Richland County High School Auditorium. This special evening of holiday music will feature the OCC Concert and Community Choirs, along with the RCHS Concert Choir, plus orchestral accompaniment by students from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University in Bloomington. In addition to Many Moods Suites I & II, the RCHS and OCC Choirs will perform a few selections on their own and ultimately combine again for the Finale. All ages are welcome to enjoy the holiday tunes, from traditional tunes to a few pop tunes. There will be something for everyone.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO