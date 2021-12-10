ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek Peak opens for season

By NC 34 Staff
 3 days ago

VIRGIL, NY – Greek Peak is open for the season.

Today marked the start of the second weekend of operation at the ski resort in Virgil.

While the weather hasn’t been as cold as they would like, Greek’s snow makers have managed to cover a number of trails.

Both the quad and beginner slope lifts are open and both feature the introduction of new R-F-I-D systems.

These are chip cards that skiers and boarders place in their pockets, that automatically open gates, eliminating the need for lift attendants to scan your pass.

Greek Peak owner John Meier says skiing and boarding are safe outdoor activities that saw a rise in interest during the pandemic last season.

He hopes that continues.

“We brought a number of people, I think we had 1,000 new season pass-holders, brand new season pass-holders coming out of last season. That’s really exciting. We hope it’s sticky. We hope that we bring more people into the snow sports arena, whether it’s boarding, skiing, tubing,” says Meier.

Meier says Greek has embarked on a 5 year plan to overhaul its snowmaking system by replacing water and air lines, bringing snow making to new areas of the mountain and making more efficient use of the 8 hour overnight windows that the resort often has to work with.

Season passes in a variety of packages are still available.

For more information go to GreekPeak.net .

