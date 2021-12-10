Country singer-songwriter Lucas Hoge performs ‘Let It Snow’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brown County, Ohio native, Noah Smith, has released the official video from the first single, “Worry Me On Whiskey” from his highly anticipated eight song album, Ain’t So Bad Round Here. The video was premiered on Aim Country Television and captured by Sandwich Jones at The Bar in Mount Orab, Ohio. The Bar is exactly what it says it is. It is the bar in Noah’s hometown. The project was created with all of his closest creative pals, friends and included fans in the video. Noah wanted the video to feel like those nights we all love together, throwing drinks back and shooting pool, laughing, and dancing with our best friends. Watch the official video on Noah’a Artist YouTube Channel here.https://youtu.be/kz8q8hc7sPM.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO