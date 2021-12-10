ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Man arrested following mobile home fire near Childersburg

By Tanner Brooks
 3 days ago

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was arrested after firefighters responded to a mobile home fire between Childersburg and Sylacauga Friday morning.

The Childersburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Wright Lane around 10 a.m. Friday to a mobile home that was on fire. Crews quickly went to work to contain the fire and put it out. No injuries were reported.

A man was detained by the Childersburg Police Department and later transferred to the custody of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

