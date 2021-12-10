ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat

By Laura Olson
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases.

Idaho announced its first case of the variant Friday, after the CDC made its announcement.

Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About one-third of the infections were among individuals who recently had traveled internationally, Walensky said during a news briefing Friday. And 80%, or 34 individuals, were fully vaccinated, including some who had recently received a booster.

Most of the omicron infections so far have resulted in only mild symptoms, Walensky said, adding that’s in line with what would be expected among individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Walensky and other public health officials said early data suggests that getting a vaccine booster could bolster protection against the new variant, urging anyone who is currently eligible — including the 16- and 17-year-olds who became eligible this week — to get a follow-up shot.

While the unknowns of the new variant still loom, officials emphasized that the highly transmissible delta variant that caused the summer surge in infections still remains the main threat.

“Over 99% of cases in this country right now are caused by the delta variant, which is driving increases in cases and hospitalizations,” Walensky said.

The seven-day average of infections nationally increased by 37% over the last week, while hospitalizations increased by 16% and deaths rose by 28% over that same time period.

Those rising numbers come after families gathered for Thanksgiving last month, and many are preparing for holiday gatherings this month.

Asked for any guidance for those wondering if they should reassess holiday travel plans, Walensky said gathering together this season will require Americans to be “vigilant” about safety precautions. She reiterated the need to ensure those getting together are fully vaccinated and boosted if possible, as well as wearing masks in the weeks leading up to any gatherings and taking a COVID-19 test.

The post CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
idyllwildtowncrier.com

COVID-19 Local Update: Omicron is in California, but Delta still the top threat

As of Tuesday morning, the Dashboard of the Hemet Unified School District (HUSD) reported recently confirmed cases (last two weeks) of COVID at Idyllwild School as being no students and one staff member, meaning 0.33% of its combined student/staff population, the same as last week. At Hemet High, no students and two staff members are reported as confirmed cases, which is 0.08% of its student/staff population, less than half of last week’s report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Breakthrough cases get attention. But how many Idaho COVID cases are reinfections?

Idaho’s public health officials know the coronavirus managed to infect 17,099 fully vaccinated Idahoans since May 15. They know 543 of those Idahoans with “breakthrough” cases were hospitalized, and 226 died. How do they know? Public health analysts can cross-reference COVID-19 case records with immunization records and pinpoint when a person was “fully vaccinated” — […] The post Breakthrough cases get attention. But how many Idaho COVID cases are reinfections? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

COVID-19 Omicron variant: New York, tri-state area confirm more cases as hospitals strain from delta surge

The tri-state area has counted just under a dozen cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant as hospitals continue to feel the strain from the delta surge. Health officials have confirmed cases of the omicron variant in over a dozen states, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. New York City, where a Minnesota case of omicron originated, alone has confirmed seven cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SlashGear

CDC: COVID-19 Omicron is in the US

The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been identified in America, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed today. A coronavirus infection in California was diagnosed as the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) using genomic sequencing at the University of California, San Francisco. Image: Crocothery / Shutterstock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

US State of Minnesota reports second case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The second case of infection with the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United States has been reported in the US state of Minnesota one day after the first case was confirmed in the state of California. "Lab testing confirms the state's first COVID-19 case involving...
MINNESOTA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

CDC On Omicron Covid Threat: All Adults Should Get Booster Vaccines

The new Omicron covid variant continues to make headlines all over the world, even though experts are noting that the symptomatology is not something that we should be freaking out about. The other day, we revealed that CNBC just reported that covid symptoms linked to the new Omicron variant had...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Idaho Capital Sun

Some states forge ahead with COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are expected as soon as Friday to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults.  But some states aren’t waiting for a green light from D.C. At least six states already have opened up eligibility for the boosters from Pfizer and Moderna beyond the categories specified by federal […] The post Some states forge ahead with COVID-19 booster shots for all adults appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 11/15): Patients, ERs, ICUs

The Idaho Legislature gathered Monday to consider bills that target COVID-19 vaccine rules. Members of the public gave testimony that repeated vaccine myths and misinformation. Idaho remained under crisis standards of care for the 60th day. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued on a steep decline. Coronavirus patients occupied fewer than 10% of Idaho’s total hospital capacity. […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 11/15): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Springfield News-Leader

First presumed omicron variant COVID-19 case found in Missouri; Delta remains prominent strain

The first presumed positive case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday. Omicron, which has been labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, has been identified in several countries around the world and in several U.S. states in recent days. Much is still unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more transmissible than other variants, how severe disease resulting from infection can be or the efficacy of existing vaccines against the strain.
MISSOURI STATE
