Salvation Army needs ‘Forgotten Angels’ returned

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the last week of preparation for distribution day, The Salvation Army still has 464 “forgotten angels” yet to be returned.

The Salvation Army asks that all angels that have been pulled off trees be returned to the Fayetteville office at 219 W 15th Street on Monday, December 13.

The Angel Tree Program in Northwest Arkansas provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 2,000 children each year. Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren’t selected, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought after the deadline.

Spread Holiday Cheer: Salvation Army of NWA Angel Tree Program

These are referred to as “forgotten angels.”

The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to ensure that no child is left out but needs all Angels that have been picked to be returned with any gifts purchased on Monday, December 13.

The Salvation Army will be distributing toys to over 950 families on Friday, December 17.

For more information about The Salvation Army Angel Tree, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 479-521-2151. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at http://www.NWASalvationArmy.org .

