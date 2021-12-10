ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Does Spider-Man Have Room in the MCU for Harry Osborn?

By Joseph Baxter
Den of Geek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home may already have its handprint set in Marvel Cinematic Universe cement in a yet-to-be-revealed manner, but speculation about the Wall-Crawler’s future films is already rampant, with plans for a new trilogy recently confirmed. Thus, as star Tom Holland touts the film as “the end of an era,”...

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
James Franco
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#No Way Home#The Wall Crawler#Sony Pictures#Marvel Comics#Ap#Empire State University
mxdwn.com

Tom Holland Reacts to MCU’s Announcement for ‘Spider-Man 4,5, and 6’

Tom Holland responded to Amy Pascal’s statement about plans for developing future Spider-Man films with his Peter Parker. Holland shared his first reaction to the news that he will star in a new Spider-Man trilogy. He debuted his first MCU role as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and later went on to play the same role four more times.
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Watch the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home right now

We are now less than one week out from the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The early screenings start this Thursday, at which point all of our questions will finally be answered. Will Daredevil make an appearance? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man variants? Is Venom one of this movie’s major villains? We’ll have answers to all of those questions and more by this time next week. In the meantime, if you are struggling to cope with the wait, you can actually watch the first minute of No Way Home right now.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Den of Geek

Spider-Man: Kirsten Dunst Would Play Mary Jane Again in the MCU

Many of Kirsten Dunst’s most famous roles have been getting remade in the last few years. And Dunst is now commenting on this trend in a new interview. There was Florence Pugh playing Amy March in the Greta Gerwig remake of Little Women (a role which earned Dunst raves), and there is the impending television redo on AMC of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which will certainly include a new iteration of Claudia, Dunst’s star-making role in 1994. And then there’s Mary Jane Watson. The girl next door in Spider-Man.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

11 crossovers we wish Spider-Man: No Way Home would bring to the MCU

In spite of months of denials from Tom Holland and just about anyone who’s been within 100 feet of a Marvel movie or television production in the last two decades, it’s looking at least possible that we’ll be seeing The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and his Spider-Man predecessor Tobey Maguire appear as their own versions of Peter Parker in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the very least, we know Holland’s Parker will face off against Spider-Man villains from different universes, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home “not the last” MCU movie, says Amy Pascal

Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be the end of the wallcrawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. Producer Amy Pascal has said at least one more movie is planned for Tom Holland, potentially going beyond Marvel Phase 4. The comments were made during an interview with Fandango by Amy...
MOVIES
Inverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home could bring one historic change to the MCU

The closer we get to the long-awaited release of Spider-Man: No Way Home this December, the more we learn about Marvel and Sony’s plans for the franchise. Throughout the past few weeks, the studios have confirmed the roles of several multiversal villains in No Way Home and announced the planned release of an animated series titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year. However, with No Way Home serving as the final chapter in the trilogy that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tom Holland’s future as Peter Parker.
MOVIES
IGN

MCU Spider-Man Movies Could Include One of Comic's Most Iconic Lines

The most iconic Spider-Man line may find its way into the MCU just yet. During a press junket ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, IGN asked producer Amy Pascal whether audiences would hear the “With great power comes great responsibility” line in Spider-Man: No Way Home or in future Spider-Man films.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy