Pre-owned watch dealer, Bob’s Watches, and online men’s and women’s fashion retailer, Revolve, have teamed up to offer a slew of coveted Rolexes just in time for the season of gifting. Getting your hands on a new Rolex at retail is almost impossible this year—just swing by any Rollie dealer and you will endless empty glass vitrines. Rumor has it that keeping new Rolexes in stock has been so difficult that the company might be considering creating dummy watches, so clients can still try on timepieces while putting their names down on waiting lists. But what if you want to get your...

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO