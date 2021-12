The British pound initially pulled back just a bit on Friday, but then shot higher to break above the 1.3250 level. The British pound continues to recover in general, after selling off quite drastically. What I find interesting is that originally we were trading on the idea of the interest rate differential and the central bank attitude differential between London and D.C., so with that being said, it is interesting that we are bouncing. I think most of this is probably due to a bit of a recovery in an oversold condition, and the fact that the interest rates in the United States have been dropping as of late.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO