City man accused of decapitating mother arraigned on murder charge

WORCESTER — The city man authorities allege decapitated his mother at their Quinsigamond Village apartment in April was arraigned on a murder charge Friday in Worcester Superior Court.

Dal Khan Mung, who experts have deemed is not currently competent to stand trial, pleaded not guilty to the charge during a brief court appearance.

Mung was ordered held without bail and recommitted to Bridgewater State Hospital.

Mung was arrested at his home, 27 Halmstad St. Apt. 1H, April 23 after police responded to the address for a reported stabbing.

Authorities have said that Mung, 29 at the time, answered the door covered in blood, and had self-inflicted stab-wounds to his abdomen and wrist.

Police reported finding the man’s 71-year-old mother, Nan Thang, on the kitchen floor. A bloody knife was beside her, authorities said, and it appeared that her head had been severed from her body.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy A. Westerman told a judge in April that an initial investigation revealed Mung had told a family member that morning that he had killed his mother and planned to kill himself.

Mung was indicted on the murder charge Sept. 24, court records show. He had previously been arraigned from his hospital bed in April on a charge out of Central District Court of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) causing serious bodily injuries.

During his brief court appearance Friday, Mung, his hands cuffed in front of him, mostly looked downward as the charge was read to him through a Burmese interpreter.

“Not guilty,” Mung said, in accented English, after the interpreter relayed to him a question from court staff as to how he pleaded.

Mung’s lawyer, Robert M. Griffin, told Judge William J. Ritter that Mung has been held at Bridgewater State Hospital, where experts have opined that he is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Ritter approved a joint request from the prosecution and defense that Mung’s competency be evaluated again soon.

Griffin told the Telegram & Gazette after the hearing that he expected Mung would be committed unless and until he is deemed competent to stand trial.

Griffin said Mung is a Myanmar refugee who appears to have spent some time in a refugee camp abroad. He noted that conditions at such camps are often poor.

Griffin said it has been difficult, given his client’s mental condition, to obtain much other reliable information about him.

He said that, when he was first appointed to represent Mung in April, the man was still on a ventilator in intensive care due to his apparently self-inflicted injuries.

Contact Brad Petrishen at brad.petrishen@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BPetrishenTG