California Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing for a ban on assault weapons and ghost guns that mirrors the state of Texas’ approach to denying women the right to an abortion. Newsom said Saturday that he has directed his staff to work with the legislature and attorney general on a bill allowing citizens to sue makers and distributors of the weapons in California. The proposal, Newsom said, would allow private citizens to “seek injunctive relief” as well as up to $10,000 in statutory damages per violation, plus costs and attorney’s fees, “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the state of California.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO