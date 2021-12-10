ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Cheese judging underway for 2022 Farm Show

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bx0mB_0dJmnyni00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first in-person show in two years in less than one month away. But, in a way, it has already started.

Judging for food and drink competitions is underway. Today, judges from throughout the Northeastern U.S. were busy evaluating 37 cheese entries, picking favorites isn’t easy.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Cheese markers in Pennsylvania are really innovative, and this year we have cheeses ranging from your more standard traditional cheddars to some really interesting bloomy rinds,” Associated Professor for Penn State Kerry Kaylegian said.

Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show

“Pennsylvania is a huge dairy-producing state, and dairy is about 30% of our agriculture sector,” Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Shannon Powers said.

The winners are to be announced on Jan 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 23,186 new three-day cases, 1,843,137 total as of Dec. 13, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, there were 23,186 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,843,137 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Drive-thru donation parade held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of families lined up and drove through a donation parade set up in front of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Monday night, Dec. 13. Families picked up boxes full of turkey, side dishes, and gifts. All of the items were collected through donations. Volunteers and county leaders handed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Harrisburg, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Harrisburg, PA
Food & Drinks
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Harrisburg, PA
Industry
abc27 News

Christmas fun at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas has arrived at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park in Dauphin County Now through Dec. 19, you can enjoy Christmas events such as the interactive toy trains found in the Centennial Barn. The trains are available for viewing from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Zipline through a Lancaster County holiday light display raising money for local charities

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Refreshing Mountain in Lancaster County, Pa.,Is all decorated for this holiday. Lights line the trees, buildings, ground — lights galore!This year, Refreshing Mountain added 30% more. Guests can park their cars and enjoy a Christmas light walkthrough.Along with some other changes, this year’s walking path is new. At Refreshing Mountain, Suzanne […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Philadelphia to require proof of vaccine for indoor dining

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is the latest large city to require proof of vaccination to dine indoors. City officials announced Monday that proof of vaccination will be required starting Jan. 3 for bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events, movie theatres, and other places where people eat indoors close to each other. For the first two weeks […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg’s Coats in the Cart

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are in the home stretch of their winter donation drive. Strawberry Square in Harrisburg is hosting the Coats in the Cart Campaign. The donation drive is looking for new or gently used coats, scarves, mittens, and socks. The clothing will be split between the YWCA, the Salvation Army, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Food And Drink#Dairy#Food Drink#Whtm#Farm Show Complex#Gift Show#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Pa. Midwest Food Bank to send disaster relief to tornado victims

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate food bank is preparing to send disaster relief to Kentucky, where tornadoes ravaged the state, causing more than 50 deaths. Midwest Food Bank (MFB) has been communicating with one of its disaster relief partners, which is The Salvation Army. MFB is “on standby” while The Salvation Army assesses the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Debates arise about how to use pandemic rescue money in York

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — Plenty of federal pandemic rescue money has led to lots of different ideas about how to spend it. The city of York has gotten about $17 million so far. $11 million will make up for things lost during the pandemic, like revenue the city wasn’t collecting from parking meters. Mayor Michael […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc27 News

Early-season Pa. flu cases are worst in nine years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Flu cases so far this year aren’t merely higher than last year, which wouldn’t be difficult, considering that — as Dr. John D. Goldman, an infectious disease specialist with UPMC, said — “last year, we had basically no flu.” Cases this year are also higher than at this point in any […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. Supreme Court puts school masking back in the hands of local districts, parents react

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Friday, Dec. 10, that Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s school mask mandate is no good, leaving the decision in the hands of local school districts.  But – will that decision to give that power to the Boards of Education help or hurt communities?  I guess that moves us closer to a final answer on getting things resolved because they can’t hide […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Annual German Christmas market held in Linglestown

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The warmer temperatures attracted more than 4,000 people to the Annual Chriskindlemarket, which is a celebration of German tradition in Linglestown, Dauphin County on Saturday. There was plenty of live music and activities for children. Organizers say there were 75 vendors on hand to give visitors plenty of options, from delicious […]
LINGLESTOWN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy