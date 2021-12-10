ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Da Yung OG shares new EP, Fiend Lives Matter

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Da Yung OG has shared a new EP titled Fiend Lives Matter. The tape has no features and is the first solo project he's released since being sentenced in January to five years in prison. The Flint rapper's conviction came after he was arrested in 2019 and charged with illegal...

Slyph Shares New EP “Ancient Hole” - Stream It Here

Sylph is the latest project from Thomas Cohen, previously the founder and vocalist of gothic noise punk outfit S.C.U.M. After sharing a handful of one-off singles this year, today Cohen has returned with a new 4 track EP, Ancient Hole, bringing together the worlds of electronica, psychedelia, and post punk.
Helado Negro announces 2022 tour, shares new live video

Robert Lange (Helado Negro) has shared the dates of his upcoming 2022 tour. Lange will play two shows in February — at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum and at the Bahidora Festival in Tlaltizapán, Mexico — before kicking off his tour in earnest on April 22 at Marfa's Kite Symphony. (Lange and his partner, visual artist Kristi Sword, lived in Marfa for six months during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic.) He'll finish the North American leg of his tour on May 25 in Austin and head to Europe for a two-week run that will end at Porto's Primavera Sound festival on June 11.
Dylan Cox Shares New EP, ‘A Place to Meet’

Indie folk artist Dylan Cox has shared his debut EP, A Place to Meet. Pulling from celestial chamber folk and intimate singer/songwriters, Cox introduces his own brand of emotive songwriting. Cox is also joined by co-producers Abraham Rounds and Sarah Walk, along with a host of collaborators who have played with rising singer/songwriters such as Blake Mills, Andrew Bird, Nick Hakim, and Ethan Gruska.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
[WATCH] O-Block Member ARoy Shot and Killed On FB Live

A viral video that has been circulating around the internet shows O-Block member Aroy aka Munna Mond shot and killed after winning a fight in Chicago’s notorious O-Block neighborhood. He was only 23 years old. Aroy, who’s real name is James Johnson, can be seen on the Facebook Live...
‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
