A new trailer teaser for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released, letting Harry Potters fans know that the full trailer for the film will debut this Monday, December 13th. However, unlike so many "trailer teasers," this new promo for Fantastic Beasts 3 actually goes the extra mile (or minute, rather). Harry Potter fans are getting an entire trailer-length presentation that looks back over the entirety of the Harry Potter franchise, as well as its Fantastic Beasts prequel, with a beautifully cut sizzle reel of visual highlights from the franchise's achievements on the screen, stage, page, and real-life fandom it's inspired. Check that below!

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO