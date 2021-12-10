ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae supports Black businesses for the holidays, ‘Get Out’ voted number one screenplay, and more

By Ken Simmons
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssa Rae is supporting Black businesses for the holidays. The Insecure star has teamed with American Express for this weekend’s ByBlack Bazaar pop-up marketplace in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday. The shopping event, located at 1005 Mateo Street in Downtown LA, will feature 16 local and nationally known businesses prioritizing...

L.A. Weekly

Black-Owned Businesses Shine at Issa Rae’s ByBlack Bazaar

Issa Rae is more than an actress and producer, she’s an advocate for the L.A. neighborhoods where she came from. This weekend, Rae joins forces with American Express to open a pop-up ByBlack Bazaar, curated by the star and featuring black-owned, “ByBlack” certified businesses. The marketplace features Black-owned creators without a brick and mortar presence, so it’s a great way to find new, creative and undiscovered gift items. Sixteen national and local brands will be featured, with brands covering fashion, beauty, home and more. Some highlights include Danzy Design Studio vintage shop, Sknmuse beauty brand, Ascension Earth plant-based skincare, SammyB clothing Designs, Miletree Candles, Mel D Cole photography, Queen Los Angeles’ creative plant store, No Free Coffee and streetwear, Union L.A. fashion boutique, Mandana blvd vintage and contemporary home decor, Glorimer flower & company floral studio, Eddie’s Liquor bookstore, Babes and Felines clothing for plus-size and maternity clothing, Jeblanc jewelry and Millersroom vintage garments and objects from around the world. An array of DJs provide festive grooves while you shop and there will be free gift wrap by Black Paper Party.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

‘Get Out’ named the “greatest” screenplay of the 21st century so far

Get Out has been named the greatest screenplay of the 21st century, by the Writers Guild of America West. The guild revealed its updated list of “101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st century (so far” yesterday (December 6), with Jordan Peele’s breakout horror making it to the top spot. “As...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Issa Rae Unites With Black-Owned Company On New ‘Insecure’ Mobile Game

Expanding her media domain, entrepreneur and actress Issa Rae is uniting with a Black-owned company on a new Insecure mobile game. Her fresh partnership is with Glow Up Games, a game studio producing Insecure: The Come Up. The game reportedly allows users to peek inside the funny world of Issa Dee (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji), and the rest of the cast as they face surprising life events.
TV & VIDEOS
Black America Web

Issa Rae Covers Inaugural Issue Of EDITION, Roc Nation’s New Magazine

Today (Dec. 2), Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media unveiled its new multimedia platform, EDITION by Modern Luxury, with actress, writer and producer Issa Rae as the cover star of its inaugural, limited collector’s Art Issue. Founded in partnership between Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, the debut issue also...
NFL
Thrillist

For ‘Insecure's' Issa Rae, Supporting Black LA Is a Mission That Goes Beyond the Cameras

Issa Rae is finishing up production on Rap Sh*t, a new HBOMax comedy series that she’s co-executive producing with hip hop duo, City Girls, in Miami, Florida, when we speak. But just like a kid counting down the days until Christmas, the producer, writer, and star of HBO’s hit comedy-drama series Insecure is eagerly anticipating her return to her hometown of LA.
MIAMI, FL
BET

Issa Rae’ Drops New Podcast ‘We Stay Looking’

Issa Rae has a new podcast out and it is an adaptation from her HBO series Insecure. Produced by Rae’s Raedio, Tenderfoot TV and HBO Max, We Stay Looking is a scripted satirical true crime podcast that exposes the corruption of the justice system. The new iteration is the follow-up for the widely-successful Looking for LaToya podcast.
TV & VIDEOS
thatgrapejuice.net

Issa Rae Announces ‘Insecure: The End’ Documentary / Unwraps Trailer

Fans of ‘Insecure‘ are bracing themselves for a difficult goodbye when Issa Rae‘s HBO hit bows out later this month. For five seasons, viewers have been immersed in the layered lives of Issa and Molly (played by Yvonne Orji) and been magnetized by the show’s ample relatability.
TV SERIES
rolling out

Issa Rae drops innovative ‘Insecure’ mobile gaming app ahead of series finale

Issa Rae is going out with a bang as her hit series “Insecure” comes to a close and is in the midst of its fifth and final season. The actress and producer along with HBO have teamed up with Glow Up Games to create a new mobile app for fans of the hit show. The free-to-play mobile game “Insecure: The Come Up” lets players into the realm of Issa and her click along with all of the drama and life’s problems faced by the characters.
TV & VIDEOS
thisis50.com

Issa Rae’s $122K Shopping Spree | GQ

Issa Rae has an infinite amount of fake money to spend shopping online. GQ curated a personalized shopping list for Issa filled with getaways, albums, cars, jewelry, clothes and more. Is she buying another Tesla or tempted to try a new electric car? Where is she wearing her new Alexander McQueen silk-satin pantsuit? Is she splurging on diamond earrings or a custom grill set?
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Beyonce, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae Snag Golden Globes Nominations

'King Richard,' 'Insecure,' 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' each garnered big recognition as nominees were announced for the 2021 Golden Globes. Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES

