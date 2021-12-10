Issa Rae supports Black businesses for the holidays, ‘Get Out’ voted number one screenplay, and more

Issa Rae is more than an actress and producer, she’s an advocate for the L.A. neighborhoods where she came from. This weekend, Rae joins forces with American Express to open a pop-up ByBlack Bazaar, curated by the star and featuring black-owned, “ByBlack” certified businesses. The marketplace features Black-owned creators without a brick and mortar presence, so it’s a great way to find new, creative and undiscovered gift items. Sixteen national and local brands will be featured, with brands covering fashion, beauty, home and more. Some highlights include Danzy Design Studio vintage shop, Sknmuse beauty brand, Ascension Earth plant-based skincare, SammyB clothing Designs, Miletree Candles, Mel D Cole photography, Queen Los Angeles’ creative plant store, No Free Coffee and streetwear, Union L.A. fashion boutique, Mandana blvd vintage and contemporary home decor, Glorimer flower & company floral studio, Eddie’s Liquor bookstore, Babes and Felines clothing for plus-size and maternity clothing, Jeblanc jewelry and Millersroom vintage garments and objects from around the world. An array of DJs provide festive grooves while you shop and there will be free gift wrap by Black Paper Party.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO