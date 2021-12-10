ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for armed robbery at Jackson Family Dollar

By Cianna Reeves
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are working to identify a man wanted for an armed robbery of Family Dollar on W. Capitol Street.

The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9.

If you have information about the robber, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or click here .

