Man wanted for armed robbery at Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are working to identify a man wanted for an armed robbery of Family Dollar on W. Capitol Street.

The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

If you have information about the robber, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.