Man wanted for armed robbery at Jackson Family Dollar
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are working to identify a man wanted for an armed robbery of Family Dollar on W. Capitol Street.Man wanted for two Jackson business robberies
The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9.
If you have information about the robber, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or click here .
