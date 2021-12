A resource officer from an Illinois high school is facing criminal charges after a video showed him slamming down a student. A shocking video released on Friday shows an employee from Proviso West High School in Illinois physically assaulting a student, ABC7 Chicago reports. In the grainy video, the resource officer can be seen confronting a student in the front of a classroom before grabbing the student and throwing them to the ground in what’s described as an “unprompted assault.”

HILLSIDE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO