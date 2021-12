If you own or want to start a business, and you also happen to be female or a member of a minority group, you may want to seek special certification for your company. Being officially recognized as a woman- or minority-owned business typically comes with a number of advantages, including eligibility for corporate and government contracts, more funding opportunities, as well as access to counseling and other assistance. Read on to learn what it means to be certified, plus the steps you need to take to get your company registered, whether you’re just starting out or have been in business for many years.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO