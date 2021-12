While George Segal, recently-departed mainstay of 1960s and 1970s Hollywood, was never exactly typecast—he played conmen and cops, drifters and businessmen, spies and soldiers—the men he embodied all shared a certain desperation. Nothing ever came easy to them. Like Nick in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? or Bill in California Split, they were often at the mercy of the stronger personalities with whom they kept company. Like Kelp in The Hot Rock or Charlie in The Duchess and The Dirtwater Fox, they had big ideas for themselves that far outpaced reality—often with perilous results.

