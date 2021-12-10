Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

NYACK (CBS13) – Snow, slush, and potential for sliding is overtaking the Sierra. “It’s really bad right now, really bad. I’ve never had to put chains on my truck,” said driver Christopher Ramos. The winter storm in the Sierra brought drivers to a halt in Nyack to put on chains — required to travel any further up the mountain. “Sacramento is just rainy, but once you started driving it started snowing. It’s just really bad, kind of crazy, can’t even see,” said Jaqueline Garcia. Charitie Bolling-Tosuner and her family are heading to their annual winter vacation in Reno but it’s their first year trying...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO