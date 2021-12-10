ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — This winter, more motorists may find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed due to a shortage...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snow Brings Blizzard-Like Conditions

NYACK (CBS13) – Snow, slush, and potential for sliding is overtaking the Sierra. “It’s really bad right now, really bad. I’ve never had to put chains on my truck,” said driver Christopher Ramos. The winter storm in the Sierra brought drivers to a halt in Nyack to put on chains — required to travel any further up the mountain. “Sacramento is just rainy, but once you started driving it started snowing. It’s just really bad, kind of crazy, can’t even see,” said Jaqueline Garcia. Charitie Bolling-Tosuner and her family are heading to their annual winter vacation in Reno but it’s their first year trying...
SACRAMENTO, CA
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
88K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy