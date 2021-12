Listener Wrote IN... Guys, me and my girl have been going out for 6 months and this is our first Christmas together. So excited for it. Well, I've decided to go kind of big on our Christmas gift. I'm getting her a car. The reaction I have gotten from my friends around me has surprised me. They think IM NUTS! By best friend says she's gonna dump me soon after, and my sister says I'm going to overwhelm her and looks like I'm trying way too hard. Um, look, it's a small car and she does need a new one. Thoughts on the gift? Last thing I want to do is mess this up.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 HOURS AGO