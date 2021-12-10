ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana ranked as 44th best state for business

By Deanna B. Narveson
Baton Rouge Business Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana came in at No. 44 in CNBC’s annual list of top states for business, ranking ahead of just Mississippi, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Maine, Hawaii and Alaska. To rank America’s Top States for Business in 2021, CNBC scored...

Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana legislators want to lower legal driving age for truckers

Some Louisiana legislators are hoping to alleviate the ongoing shortage of truck drivers by lowering the legal driving age for big rigs from 21 to 18, WAFB-TV reports. They plan to take advantage of President Biden’s new DRIVE-Safe Act, which in part would allow 18-year-olds to drive trucks across state lines. Renee Amar, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association, expects Louisiana lawmakers to push for the age reduction during the next legislative season.
LOUISIANA STATE
Takeaways from Louisiana state championships

NEW ORLEANS -- High school football season in The Boot came to an end with a two-day, six-game championship weekend in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday night. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on location for games that featured several of the nation's best Class of 2022 recruits, including five-star safety Jacoby Mathews and Cincinnati tight end commitment Danny Lewis, as well as elite juniors like Texas A&M quarterback commitment Eli Holstein and other notable names in the Rivals250 like Kylin Jackson, Trey Holly and Derek Williams.
LOUISIANA STATE
Report shows Louisiana ranks 40th in nation for most Christmas spirit

LOUISIANA (WGNO) — According to GetCenturyLink, Louisiana ranks 40th in the nation for most Christmas spirit. GetCenturyLink.com decided to measure online activity and area culture to see which states have the most Christmas spirit and which states have the least. According to their reports, New Hampshire, Maine, and Montana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Post

Louisiana's the final state with a paperless voting system

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Call me a purist, but I don't see how a microwave Christmas pudding has any place on “The Great British Baking Show” holidays edition. Below: Russia is blocking access to the Tor anonymizing network, and the Conti ransomware gang took credit for a hack of Australia's utilities. And one more note before we get started today: consider checking out our sister newsletter, The Climate 202, where author Maxine Joselow takes you inside the hottest climate policy debates in Washington.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana employee quitting rate surged heading into fall

Louisiana workers increasingly walked away from their jobs in September as the number of quits rose 25 percent, the largest increase in the South, The Wall Street Journal reports. Many Americans are leaving their jobs for better work conditions and pay as the country experiences a historically fast economic recovery.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Louisiana

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 1,000 K-8 public schools in Louisiana, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state. The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana weekly initial unemployment claims rise

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana for the week ending Dec. 4 rose to 2,183 from the week prior’s 1,568. The increase, while significantly lower than the 9,114 claims filed the same week last year, comes as unemployment claims nationwide reached a 52-year-low, according to the latest report from Louisiana Workforce Commission.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘Business Report’ Publisher: Passing the baton

“My family and I have truly been blessed by God to work with so many talented people,” McCollister writes in his new opinion piece. “It has also been an honor to serve so many entrepreneurs, small businesses—and our loyal readers in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana.”. As...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theculturetrip.com

The Best Cheap Hotels to Book in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge got its name from a red stick – le bâton rouge – that marked the boundary where the hunting grounds of two Native American tribes met. This sultry city on the banks of the Mississippi is still a middle ground of sorts: between the political wheelers and dealers of the Louisiana state capital and the laid-back university students; between Cajun and Creole, Catholic and Baptist, the arts and heavy industry. The antebellum elegance is still there but luckily, there are also plenty of great, cheap hotels to stay at in Baton Rouge – all bookable on Culture Trip.
LOUISIANA STATE

