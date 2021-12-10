Louisiana ranked as 44th best state for business

Baton Rouge got its name from a red stick – le bâton rouge – that marked the boundary where the hunting grounds of two Native American tribes met. This sultry city on the banks of the Mississippi is still a middle ground of sorts: between the political wheelers and dealers of the Louisiana state capital and the laid-back university students; between Cajun and Creole, Catholic and Baptist, the arts and heavy industry. The antebellum elegance is still there but luckily, there are also plenty of great, cheap hotels to stay at in Baton Rouge – all bookable on Culture Trip.

