Affordable housing for veterans Findley Commons celebrates grand opening

The Findley Commons property offers 35 affordable units in the South Tabor neighborhood

Findley Commons, an affordable housing complex funded with nearly $2 million from the 2018 Metro Housing Bond, celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 10 in the South Tabor neighborhood.

The Findley Commons property adds 35 affordable housing units to the neighborhood, targeting housing veterans.

The site along Southeast Powell was formerly an underused empty parking lot, according to officials from Do Good Multnomah, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans find housing and a partner on the project with Home First Development and St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Findley Commons features 20 one-bedroom apartments and 15 single-room occupancy units, which are all at affordable price points and reserved for veterans who have experienced homelessness.

"Veterans have unique needs that need unique housing solutions," said Chris Aiosa, executive director of Do Good Multnomah, in a press release. "Veteran-specific housing not only ensures that every veteran has access to affordable housing, but gives assurances that they have supports in place to maintain their housing."

The project sourced funding from the Portland Housing Bureau, Metro, Meyer Memorial Trust and Oregon Housing and Community Services.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, almost 40,000 veterans were counted experiencing homelessness in 2020, which equals 8% of all homeless adults.

"(There are) 1.5 million veterans are estimated to be at risk of houselessness. People of color are disproportionately impacted: 43% of veterans experiencing houselessness are people of color, compared with 18% of the general veteran population," Portland Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan said in a statement. "These disparities are unacceptable, and we must do better to support at-risk people like veterans of color get housed and stay housed. That's exactly what the 35 units of permanent supportive housing at Findley Commons will do for Portlanders who have served."

