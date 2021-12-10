ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

NLRB staffer charged with selling confidential docs to law firm consultant

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqlfr_0dJmW5Ex00

(Reuters) - An investigator with the National Labor Relations Board has been charged with selling confidential documents to a consultant for law firms handling cases before the agency, according to a complaint unsealed on Friday.

Federal prosecutors in White Plains, New York, charged Anett Rodrigues, 53, with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and bribery. Rodrigues is accused of providing complaints filed against employers and petitions for union elections to the consultant before they were publicly available in exchange for cash bribes.

Rodrigues, of Nutley, New Jersey, is being held on $100,000 bond after a presentment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Davison on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Rodrigues' lawyer, Charles Curlett of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, said Rodrigues "has honorably served the NLRB for more than 30 years with an unblemished professional record. Ms. Rodrigues plans to address these allegations in court."

The complaint says Rodrigues improperly accessed more than 4,000 confidential board documents since 2017 at the request of the unidentified consultant.

Rodrigues took pictures of the documents with her cell phone and sent them to the consultant, who then sold them to law firms and other clients, prosecutors said.

As a field examiner for the NLRB, Rodrigues is responsible for investigating unfair labor practice complaints and overseeing union elections.

She faces up to 75 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The case is USA v. Rodrigues, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-mg-11769.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mayor of Puerto Rico city is arrested by FBI in predawn raid on corruption charges for accepting $5,000 monthly kickback payments from construction company in exchange for granting contracts

The mayor of one of the richest cities in Puerto Rico was arrested on corruption charges during a predawn FBI raid at his residence on Thursday. Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez was charged with conspiracy, soliciting a bribe, and extortion, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Puerto Rico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Nlrb#Labor Law#Law Firms#District Court
The Baltimore Sun

Drug dealers once represented by Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell will testify at his federal racketeering trial

Former drug-dealing clients who Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell helped keep out of prison will take the stand against him at his racketeering trial in U.S. District Court, which kicked off Tuesday with opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise told jurors that Ravenell, regarded by his peers as a brilliant lawyer, used his knowledge of law enforcement tactics to keep longtime ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: State Files Motion To Question Officers About Union Membership, Public Employees Association Opposes Motion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The prosecution in the Kim Potter trial has filed a motion in Hennepin County court, seeking permission to question police officers about union membership as a way to determine bias. In the court filing, the state wrote that Potter had roles in the union for Brooklyn Center police, including as president, which gave her an elevated level of respect among her coworkers. Prosecutors say they should be allowed to ask officers about this so that jurors can use the information to assess the witnesses’ credibility and potential bias toward Potter. The Minnesota Public Employees Association (MNPEA) released a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Benzinga

NLRB Judge Commands Google To Reveal Secret Anti-Union Campaign Docs

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to "immediately" hand over more than 70 subpoenaed documents related to a secret anti-union campaign, codenamed "Project Vivian," Los Angeles Times reports. As per the lawsuit, Google ran the campaign to suppress a union drive...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

NLRB Employee Charged With Bribery And Honest Services Fraud

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and David P. Berry, Inspector General of the National Labor Relations Board, announced today the unsealing of a Complaint charging ANETT RODRIGUES with honest services fraud and bribery. The charges stem from a scheme in which RODRIGUES, an employee of the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”), provided nonpublic NLRB documents to a co-conspirator in exchange for the regular payment of cash bribes. RODRIGUES will be presented before United States Magistrate Judge Paul E. Davison in White Plains federal court later today.
LABOR ISSUES
Shore News Network

Former Employee Of Technology Company Charged With Stealing Confidential Data And Extorting Company For Ransom While Posing As Anonymous Attacker

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the arrest today of NICKOLAS SHARP for secretly stealing gigabytes of confidential files from a New York-based technology company where he was employed (“Company‑1”), and then, while purportedly working to remediate the security breach, extorting the company for nearly $2 million for the return of the files and the identification of a remaining purported vulnerability. SHARP subsequently re-victimized his employer by causing the publication of misleading news articles about the company’s handling of the breach that he perpetrated, which were followed by a significant drop in the company’s share price associated with the loss of billions of dollars in its market capitalization.
PUBLIC SAFETY
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen hires law firm to pursue wiretapping claims, despite no charges

Despite the Pennsylvania state police decision to not file charges after several requests to investigate Mayor Matt Shorraw’s reports of alleged wiretapping in the former city hall, Shorraw now says the city has to hire special counsel regarding the issue. The roughly year-long state investigation into whether the installation of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

The Law Firm Of The Future – What A Law Firm Should Be: What Is A Law Firm?

Welcome to my new column for Above the Law. I have written two columns in the past for ATL. The first was entitled “Reinventing the Law Business,“ and the second was entitled “Power Niche Marketing.“. Now I think I have some thoughts that will be very useful to anyone running...
LAW
Law.com

Fear and Bullying by Management is on the Way Out at Law Firms

As young lawyers become more mobile and less motivated by intimidation tactics, more leaders are changing their ways. Many lawyers who have been around a while can recall times early in their career when an angry, yelling partner would intimidate associates to work all hours and perform at a high level.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Are Finding Hybrid Hard: The Morning Minute

HYBRID HARDSHIPS - The pandemic was incredibly trying and difficult for the legal industry in many ways. Still, it taught us all something valuable about law firms. In the face of crushing adversity, so many of them were able to reach down deep and discover new levels of resiliency and adaptability they never knew they were capable of… Anyway, that’s all over now. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, a new survey has found that, 21 months into the pandemic, law firms are struggling mightily with the concept of hybrid work. Some lawyers are in the office, others are out of the office—it’s bedlam! Getting phased office returns right is still the most pressing challenge facing law firms heading into 2022, according to the latest Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, published Dec. 9. The report also found some firm leaders believe the current norm of part-time, in-person work is presenting more hurdles than that initial wave of the pandemic that sent most everyone home 100% of the time. “Many firms tell us that implementing a hybrid model is proving to be more challenging than operating a fully remote model,” the report said.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Judge defends excluding unvaccinated juror in law firm associate's trial

(Reuters) - A federal judge who oversaw a trial last month between law firm King & Spalding and one of its former associates said she was justified in excluding a potential juror who was not vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said in an 11-page Friday ruling that allowing an unvaccinated person to serve on the jury could have disrupted the trial, in which plaintiff David Joffe failed to persuade jurors that he was fired for reporting alleged ethical breaches in King & Spalding's work for a Chinese telecom company.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ Environment Boss to Target Corporate Employees for Jail Time

‘Genuine threat of criminal prosecution’ to change conduct. The Justice Department will prioritize prosecuting individuals who commit corporate environmental crimes, a top agency official said in what one attorney called a departure from traditional prosecutorial practice. “Only individuals can go to jail, and we have found that criminal corporate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy