With less than 24 hours until National Signing Day, much is still to be played out with the nation’s top recruits in the 2022 class. Texas A&M is in the midst of a battle with Georgia and Alabama for the nation’s top recruiting class. But things are far from decided. As we head toward the biggest recruiting day of the year, 32 of the top 100 prospects have yet to make their pledges public, including nine five-star prospects. And a number of committed prospects in are the thick of battles between multiple schools to land their services.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO