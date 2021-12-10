ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

PWHPA: All-Stars vs Team Canada

By MilhouseFirehouse
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2022 Winter Olympics approach, the Canadian Women’s National Team is looking to round into form. As part of that preparation, they’ve signed on for a two-game exhibition series against an All-Star squad from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. The series will be hosted at the Hockey Canada headquarters...

www.matchsticksandgasoline.com

milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
Sportsnet.ca

Spooner, Fillier lead Canadian women’s hockey team in win over PWHPA all stars

CALGARY — Natalie Spooner and Sarah Fillier each had a goal and an assist for the Canadian women’s hockey team in a 5-1 win over the PWHPA all-stars Saturday. Jamie Lee Rattray, Rebecca Johnston and Kristin O’Neill also scored for Canada and Victoria Bach has two assists at WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 12 of 13 shots for the win.
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Calgary Flames Drop The Game 4-2 to Boston Bruins

Despite outshooting the Boston Bruins 42-27, the Calgary Flames drop another game at home. Flames head back on the road, where they’ve had better success, for the next 2 games. Boston Bruins led by a score of 1-0 to end the first period. Calgary with double the shots 15-7,...
Fox5 KVVU

Help determine the team captain for 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2022 NHL All-Star fan vote is now open. You can once again vote to determine the four captains for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Golden Knights players Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone are featured on the ballot as candidates to captain the Pacific Division.
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Tinderbox, Ep. 69: The Calgary Flames & Covid Protocol

We’re back with another episode of The Tinderbox and there’s a lot to discuss. Today the Flames announced that six players and a trainer all were being placed into the NHL’s Covid Protocol and that their next three games were postponed. That means the Flames, at the earliest, could return to the ice on Saturday when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to the Saddledome. We also discuss the ASG voting, the Olympics and an interesting Jon Gillies story. So dig on in to the newest episode!
matchsticksandgasoline.com

NHL Shuts The Flames Down Through December 16th Due To Covid Outbreak

The Calgary Flames will not be playing any hockey until at least December 16th as a result of a large Covid outbreak on the team. The NHL made the announcement this afternoon as six players and a member of the training staff tested positive for COVID-19: The organization also responded,...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
