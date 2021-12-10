ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficient Laboratories, Inc. Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall to Consumers to Include Twelve Additional Lots of Rompe Pecho CF, Rompe Pecho EX, Rompe Pecho MAX, and Rompe Pecho DM Sold in 2019 Due to Microbial Contamination Concerns

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Microbial contamination. Company Name:. Efficient Laboratories, Inc. Brand...

www.fda.gov

CNN

Biden visits Kentucky following deadly tornadoes and storms

(CNN) — President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday in the wake of deadly tornadoes and severe storms that devastated the area to survey storm damage, meet with victims and deliver remarks. Biden landed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Wednesday morning and was greeted by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear....
KENTUCKY STATE
