The Detroit Lions are looking to make it two wins in a row today as they square off against the Broncos in Denver. For Denver, today's matchup is an important one as they try to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture. The Broncos are 6-6 and a game out of the last playoff spot in the AFC. Their players talked all week about treating today's game like a playoff game. The Lions will try to play spoiler for a second straight week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO