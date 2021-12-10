Nashville notes

Averianna The Personality who’s real name is Paige A Patton was born in Nashville, Tennessee on February 27th 1995. Averianna is a popular radio personality in the city of Nashville. She was the program director of “Streetz 99.3” which is a popular radio station in Nashville, Tennessee. She has been seen on major red carpet events at the NAACP Awards, BET Awards, BET HipHop Awards, Black Music Honors, & BET Soul Train Awards. She also worked on the set of Dr. Phil, The Real, The Four, BeatShazam, & Family Fued. Critics are calling her “The New Voice Of Nashville” for the outstanding work she has accomplished over the years in such a short period of time, Working with artists such as Toosii, Lil Duval, Club Godzilla, Young Dolph, NBA Young Boy, & Kehlani.
