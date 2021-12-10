ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market Still Has Room to Grow | Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Innovative Robot Designs that prove 2021 has been the year of AI advances!

Artificial Intelligence has catapulted in recent years, and the advancements being made in this field make me feel as if it won’t be long before we have robots walking amongst us all the time! There was a point in time when the only forms of robots that we could see were toys or vacuum cleaners, or if we were lucky an AI-enabled lawnmower in some tech-trendy individual’s backyard! But we have come a long long way since then. From a basketball-playing Japanese robot at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics to a Doctor Octopus-inspired robot that harvests fruits – the potential and scope of robots grow exponentially day by day. The world at large is slowly moving away from the perception of robots as evil beings who want to take over the Earth, and accepting that they may have vast and undeniable utility in our day-to-day lives. Whether programmed for fun or functionality, robots are always intriguing to watch and examine! And, we’ve curated some really innovative ones that completely blew our minds away!
ENGINEERING
houstonmirror.com

Robot as a Service Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Neato Robotics, DeLaval, Daifuku, CYBERDYNE

The latest 111+ page survey report on Worldwide Robot as a Service Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Robot as a Service market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Softbank, Intuitive Surgical, DeLaval, Daifuku Co., CYBERDYNE INC., DJI, KONGSBERG, Northrop Grumman, Neato Robotics, Starship Technologies, KUKA AG, Parrot, Aethon, Lely, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, OMRON Corporation.
MARKETS
TrendHunter.com

IoT-Based Robotics Services

AWS, a cloud computing company owned by Amazon, has announced the launch of RoboRunner, a new IoT-based solution designed for use in applications that help large fleets of robots work together more seamlessly. The new service intends to offer users the infrastructure needed to build the work and fleet management...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clearpath Robotics#Vecna Robotics#Amazon Robotics#Market Research#Htf Mi#Navigation Market#Kuka#Smp Robotics#Locus Robotics#Fetch Robotics#Robotic Mapping#Healthcare#Channels#Distribution Channel#Manufacturing And Outlook#Forces Analysis#Swot Analysis#Enquiry
Las Vegas Herald

Robotic Tool Changers Are About To Become A Huge Market | ATI Industrial Automation , Robot System Products , Applied Robotics

The ' Robotic Tool Changers market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Tool Changers derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Tool Changers market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

3C Robot Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Yaskawa, ABB, KUKA

The ' 3C Robot market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3C Robot derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3C Robot market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Press

Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners' food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
iotbusinessnews.com

Point One Navigation and Quectel Bring Precise Location to Robotics and Agriculture Markets

Point One and Quectel partnership creates highly affordable, small and easy to use high precision GNSS module integrating RTK for mass market applications. Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, and Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IOT modules and antennas, today announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Self-Navigating Robot Cleaning Devices

The AIRROBO T9 is a 2-in-1 robot cleaning appliance with real-time mapping. Users can benefit form the devvice's voice assistant connectivity to ensure their homes are thoroughly cleaned. The AIRROBBO T9 is equipped with a vacuum and a mop for maximum cleaning capabilities. Moreover, it includes LiDAR sensors to accurately navigate the home.
ELECTRONICS
theiet.org

Engineers teach seaborne robots to navigate ocean currents

Engineers from California Institute of Technology (CalTech) have developed an AI algorithm intended to help an autonomous drone to swim, using ocean currents to aid its navigation. Eventually, these seaborne robots could explore oceans on Earth and other worlds, such as Europa, monitoring the conditions of environments that humans cannot reach.
ENGINEERING
Las Vegas Herald

Drones in Travel and Tourism Market worth Observing Growth | DroneDeploy, Aeryon Labs, AgEagle Aerial Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Drones in Travel and Tourism Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Trimble Navigation Ltd, DJI, PrecisionHawk, Parrot SA, 3DR, AeroVironment, DroneDeploy, Aeryon Labs, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Avular BV, Blue Sky Agro, Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation, Draganfly Innovations, Effidence, Yamaha Motor Company, Resson Aerospace Corporation, Sentera, Syma, VELOS ROTORS LLC, Flint Hill Solutions, Laflamme Aero, SCHIEBEL, Steadicopter, CybAero, American Unmanned Systems & Helipse etc.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Lithium Battery Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants A123 Systems, AESC, Axeon

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Lithium Battery covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Lithium Battery explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are A123 Systems, AESC, Altairnano, Axeon, Coslight India, Guoxuan High-Tech & Electrovaya.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Microfiber Leather Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2026 | Kuraray, Toray, Double Elephant

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Microfiber Leather covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Microfiber Leather explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Kuraray, Huafon Group, Toray, Hexin Group, Tongda Island, Double Elephant, Topsun Micro Fiber, Teijin Cordley, Asahi Kasei, Xiangyu Xinghong, Kolon Industries, Sanfang, Wanhua Micro Fiber, Meisheng Group, FILWEL, Sanling Micro Fiber, SISA, NPC & Ecolorica.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Smart Key Market worth Observing Growth | Continental, Denso, Hella

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Automotive Smart Key Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Continental, Denso, Hella, Lear, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei, ZF, Alps, Omron, Mitsubishi Electric & Panasonic etc.Click here for free sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3725975-automotive-smart-key-marketBrowse market information, tables and figures extent in-depth TOC on "Automotive Smart Key Market by Application (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), by Product Type (, Passive Keyless Access (PKES) & Remote Keyless Access (RKES)), Business scope, Manufacturing and Outlook – Estimate to 2025".for more information or any query mail at sales@htfmarketreport.com At last, all parts of the Automotive Smart Key Market are quantitatively also subjectively valued to think about the Global just as regional market equally. This market study presents basic data and true figures about the market giving a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, constraints and its future prospects. The report supplies the worldwide monetary challenge with the help of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.If you have any Enquiry please click here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3725975-automotive-smart-key-marketCustomization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data up to 3 businesses or countries or 2 analyst hours. On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below: Automotive Smart Key Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : Passenger Car & Commercial VehicleMarket By Type (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : , Passive Keyless Access (PKES) & Remote Keyless Access (RKES)Automotive Smart Key Market by Key Players: Continental, Denso, Hella, Lear, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei, ZF, Alps, Omron, Mitsubishi Electric & Panasonic Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automotive Smart Key in these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2021 to 2026.Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Automotive Smart Key matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Automotive Smart Key report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.To get this report buy full copy @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3725975Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Automotive Smart Key Market : Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2021? Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation? Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Automotive Smart Key movement showcase by applications, types and regions? Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Automotive Smart Key Market in 2020 and beyond? Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Automotive Smart Key Market?For More Information Read Table of Content @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3725975-automotive-smart-key-marketKey poles of the TOC: Chapter 1 Automotive Smart Key Market Business Overview Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [, Passive Keyless Access (PKES) & Remote Keyless Access (RKES)] Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume) Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown ………………….. Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type ……………….. Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis) Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Europe or Southeast Asia.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Streaming Analytics Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon, Microsoft, Impetus Technologies

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Streaming Analytics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Streaming Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Liquid Nitrogen Market May See Big Move | Linde Ag, Praxair, Air Liquide

The latest released study on Global Liquid Nitrogen Market aims to delivers detailed qualitative and statistical insights covering complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic Liquid Nitrogen markets and making inroads into global distribution channels. Some of the companies like Linde Ag, Praxair, Air Liquide, Nexair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Gulf Cryo, Emirates Industrial Gases & Southern Industrial are scaling up and extending their industrial value chain.Download Sample of Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Reporthttps://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3737630-global-liquid-nitrogen-market-status-2.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Travel And Tourism Spending Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants OYO Rooms, Crown Resorts, Accor

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Travel And Tourism Spending Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are G Adventures, TUI Group, OYO Rooms., Crown Resorts Ltd., Accor plc, Balkan Holidays Ltd., Adris Grupa d.d., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. & Carnival Corporation & plc etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Solar Grade Wafer Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Sumco, Siltronic, MEMC

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Solar Grade Wafer Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Shin Etsu (JP), Sumco (JP), Siltronic (DE), MEMC (US), LG Siltron (KR), SAS (TW), Okmetic (FI), Shenhe FTS (CN), SST (CN), JRH (CN), MCL (CN), GRITEK (CN), Wafer Works (TW), Zhonghuan Huanou (CN), Simgui (CN), etc.Click here for free sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3709634-global-solar-grade-wafer-market-20Browse market information, tables and figures extent in-depth TOC on "Solar Grade Wafer Market by Application (on, Single Crystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell,), by Product Type (, Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer & Polycrystalline Silicon Wafer), Business scope, Manufacturing and Outlook – Estimate to 2025".for more information or any query mail at sales@htfmarketreport.comAt last, all parts of the Global Solar Grade Wafer Market are quantitatively also subjectively valued to think about the Global just as regional market equally. This market study presents basic data and true figures about the market giving a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, constraints and its future prospects. The report supplies the worldwide monetary challenge with the help of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.If you have any Enquiry please click here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3709634-global-solar-grade-wafer-market-20Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data up to 3 businesses or countries or 2 analyst hours. On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below: Global Solar Grade Wafer Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : on, Single Crystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Polycrystalline Silicon Solar CellMarket By Type (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : , Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer & Polycrystalline Silicon WaferGlobal Solar Grade Wafer Market by Key Players: Shin Etsu (JP), Sumco (JP), Siltronic (DE), MEMC (US), LG Siltron (KR), SAS (TW), Okmetic (FI), Shenhe FTS (CN), SST (CN), JRH (CN), MCL (CN), GRITEK (CN), Wafer Works (TW), Zhonghuan Huanou (CN), Simgui (CN) Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Solar Grade Wafer in these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2021 to 2026.Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Solar Grade Wafer matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Solar Grade Wafer report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.To get this report buy full copy @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3709634Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Global Solar Grade Wafer Market : Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2021? Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation? Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Solar Grade Wafer movement showcase by applications, types and regions? Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Solar Grade Wafer Market in 2020 and beyond? Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Solar Grade Wafer Market?For More Information Read Table of Content @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3709634-global-solar-grade-wafer-market-20Key poles of the TOC: Chapter 1 Global Solar Grade Wafer Market Business Overview Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [, Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer & Polycrystalline Silicon Wafer] Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume) Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown ………………….. Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type ……………….. Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis) Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Europe or Southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cordless Tools Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Textron, Klein Tools, Wurth Group, Tajima

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Cordless Tools covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Cordless Tools explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Stanley, Apex Tool Group, Great Wall Precision, TTi, Snap-on Inc., Ideal Industries, Textron, Klein Tools, Wurth Group, Tajima, Knipex, Irwin, PHOENIX, Wiha, Channellock, Pro'skit, Ajay, Akar Tools, JPW Industries, JK Files, DUCK, JETECH, Excelta & Sinotools.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy