ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MIchael B. Jordan’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Red Carpet Style Was A Tribute To Sidney Poitier

By Lauren E. Williams (@DCFashionBlogger)
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03brPi_0dJmLdZz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ow21I_0dJmLdZz00

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Dressed in neutral tones, a long-tailored cardigan, and a Valentino belt, Michael B. Jordan gave us leading man energy as he arrived at the AMC Theatre in Lincoln Square for the New York City premiere of his new film, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN . When asked about his personal style, Jordan told HelloBeautiful he likes “being comfortable, but tailored at times” and that his premiere look was inspired by “Sidney Portier and he wanted to honor the greats.”

There to join MBJ was Denzel Washington, director of the film, Dana Canedy, former New York Times editor and author of the film’s original novel, and cast members Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie, Jasmine Batchel, and Marchant Davis. Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson, Raising Kanan star, Patina Miller, and Law & Order: Organized Crime actress Danielle Mone Truitt were also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbG5M_0dJmLdZz00

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (played by MBJ), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (played by Chanté) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child (played by Jalon). Sony Pictures describes the film as “a sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love.” MBJ agrees.

“Through love anything is possible,” MBJ told HB when asked about what he wanted the audience to take away from the film. “The movie is incredible and heartfelt – there are a lot of sacrifices in this film. But what’s at the core is family and heart, and that is what is important.”

Check out our gallery below to see what the stars wore on the red carpet – from bright purples to more fall neutrals – and don’t forget to catch the film when it hits theatres on Christmas Day.

Get into more red carpet looks, below:

1. Michael B. Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DG9Gn_0dJmLdZz00 Source:@ dcfashionblogger

“I’m finding my fashion style as I grow, as I evolve so it depends on what job I’m doing too. Depends on what mode in in,” said MBJ on the carpet.

2. Chanté Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSSNZ_0dJmLdZz00 Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Chanté Adams looked stunning in a purple Greta Constantine gown, Casadei shoes and a Judith Lieber purse.

3. Tamara Tunie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422G4y_0dJmLdZz00
Source:@ dcfashionblogger

Actress Tamara Tunie wore a custom Michael B to the premiere.

4. Patina Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Pn4X_0dJmLdZz00 Source:@ dcfashionblogger

“Raising Kanan” actress Patina Miller wore a full length wool coat by Lafayette.

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life”: Michael B. Jordan takes the reins of his career, and ‘Creed III’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan‘s battle-scarred alter-ego Erik Stevens/Killmonger famously faces off with Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, saying, “I’ve lived my entire life, waiting for this moment!” In real life, Jordan is saying the same thing, in a feature piece with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, producer and...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Robert Wisdom
Person
Kendrick Sampson
Person
Tamara Tunie
Person
Patina Miller
KVUE

Tessa Thompson Teases Michael B. Jordan Directing 'Creed III': 'He's Born for It' (Exclusive)

With Creed III, Michael B. Jordan will be stepping behind the camera for the first time as a director, and Tessa Thompson couldn't be more excited for him. Thompson spoke with ET on the red carpet at this year's Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday -- where she was nominated for her performance in Passing -- and the actress opened up about Jordan's hotly anticipated Creed III.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carpet#Hellobeautiful#Mbj#New York Times#Raising Kanan#Sony Pictures#Hb
CinemaBlend

Michael B. Jordan Talks Working With Denzel Washington And How It Helped Prep Him For Creed 3

It’s not very often that two big-screen titans come together to create a romantic offering like A Journal for Jordan. But that’s what happened when Denzel Washington finally decided to collaborate with his cinematic heir apparent, Michael B. Jordan. While being directed by the two-time Oscar winner would be an actor’s dream, Jordan wanted more out of the experience. He saw this film as an opportunity to learn from a master. With the romantic drama weeks ago from release, the Without Remorse star broke down how working with the screen legend informed his preparation for his directorial debut on Creed III.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Michael B. Jordan opens up about Lori Harvey: 'I finally found what love was'

Michael B. Jordan wouldn't have taken the leading role in A Journal for Jordan, or in any romantic movie, at any other point in his life. "There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’" the 34-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter for a new cover story. "But I finally found what love was."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Michael B. Jordan & More!

WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED LEAVING MIAMI WELLNESS CENTER: Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami. According to Page Six, she was out of her wheelchair and walking again. Wendy ignored a question about her show being cancelled, but when asked how she's doing, she said “Wendy's doing fabulous.” When asked what the fans could expect, Wendy responded, “More Wendy stuff.”
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

940
Followers
748
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy