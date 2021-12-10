ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Surgical Scissors Market Report To Be Driven By Dermatology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Surgical Scissors Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global surgical scissors market report, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry...

Latin America Sweet Spreads Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.5% During 2021-2026, Driven By Rising Demand For Natural And Healthy Spreads Coupled With Innovation And New Product Launches

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado 'El Mercado Latinoamericano de Cremas Untables Dulces, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026′, ofrece un analisis profundo del mercado, evaluandolo por el tipo de producto, el tipo de envase, el canal de distribucion, y regiones. El informe analiza los factores clave de exito y las limitaciones, tambien rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Ademas, evalúa la dinamica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el analisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
INDUSTRY
Global Laboratory Information System Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Innovative Software Solutions In Medical Field In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Information System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Laboratory Information System market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, product, delivery mode, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Global Pigment Dispersions Market To Be Driven By Rising Demands For Paints And Coatings In Construction Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pigment Dispersions Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pigment dispersions market, assessing the market based on its segments like dispersion type, pigment type, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benefits of Insurtech for Business Insurance in Australia

Australia is among the largest developing countries in the world. As of 2021, it has the 12th largest national economy by nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If you are leading a striving business organisation in Australia, getting the right insurance policy is essential. It will help you protect your customers...
ECONOMY
Cloud ERP - Optimizing Business Processes

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is the use of a wider range of software and technology as an intermediary tool for integrated management of key business operations. ERP or enterprise resource planning is software designed for the management and optimization of complex, key business processes. Cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is an integrated end-to-end application for managing all company data and business operations.
SOFTWARE

