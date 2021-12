Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, 49, will appear in court on Wednesday as opening arguments are made in her trial for the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was killed during a traffic stop in April in the city of Brooklyn Center.Ms Potter will reportedly say that she grabbed the wrong weapon when she shot Mr Wright, believing a firearm was a taser. She could be heard shouting in a video of the encounter, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and then: “Holy s***, I just shot him”.Prosecutors allege that Ms Potter “consciously and intentionally acted in choosing to use...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO