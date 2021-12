Promises made, promises kept. Mike McCarthy had a rare moment in the spotlight for something he said leading up to the Cowboys’ road game against the Washington Football Team after he sort of guaranteed a victory. McCarthy clarified that his mindset is to always expect a win, but it nonetheless led to an entertaining trade of barbs between himself and Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who apparently made a big speech to his players about psychological warfare.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO