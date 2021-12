Louisiana State Bar Association issued the following announcement on Dec. 1. New Orleans attorney Judy Perry Martinez has been inducted into the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) Warren E. Burger Society! The Burger Society honors individuals who have used their time, talent and support to advance the organization in exceptional ways. Martinez has been a long-time advocate for the need for legal reforms, particularly to close the nation’s access-to-justice gap – a long-time NCSC initiative. Her commitment to public service includes her work to establish the New Orleans Pro Bono Project and serving as a pro bono fellow for Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. Martinez was celebrated at an event in Washington, D.C., in November.

