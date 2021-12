Set to air on January 9th on both TBS and The CW is the 2022 Critics Choice TV Awards, a yearly award given out by primarily internet journalists (not me, I refuse to be a part of the organization behind it) represented by the Critics Choice Association. Like most award shows for television, the categories are rife with “what the hell is going on here?” and that isn’t much different here for the Best Animated Series category which features both entries for kids AND adults, thereby showcasing internet journalism’s ineptitude in being able to accept animation not as an industry, but as a genre.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO