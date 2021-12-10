ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

More than 20 firearms stolen from Virginia Beach gun store; authorities offering rewards

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMqX3_0dJmAHFU00
More than 20 firearms stolen from Virginia Beach gun store; authorities offering rewards

More than 20 firearms were stolen from a Virginia Beach gun store Wednesday, prompting a joint investigation by local police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the guns were taken from DOA Arms, located at 977 Reon Drive, in an early morning burglary. The stolen firearms include handguns and rifles.

A store manager declined to comment on the incident when reached by phone Friday.

Authorities are looking for the owners of four cars that they believe were involved in the burglary and have released photos of those vehicles. Police did not confirm the number of people involved in the burglary.

Cash rewards are being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are offering $1,000 and the ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering up to $5,000. They’re urging those with information to call 1-888-562-5887.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Ex-Virginia Beach teacher fired for racial stereotypes lesson settles lawsuit with school board

A former Kempsville High School English teacher who claimed she was fired because of her race after teaching a racial stereotypes lesson to students has settled her lawsuit against the Virginia Beach School Board, according to a court document. Deborah Smith filed her complaint in 2019 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. The case had been scheduled to go to trial this week but settled out of ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy