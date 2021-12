Making its return from the original titles, players can go on expeditions in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. There are a lot of benefits to doing these. Expeditions can help you unlock specific monster species, prolong your monster’s lifespan, obtain rare items, and earn some money. However, there are two major catches with expeditions. One, you can’t go on some expeditions until you’ve met certain requirements. Two, they also take place during specific times of the year so you’ll have to plan out your schedule accordingly if you want to have time to go on an expedition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO