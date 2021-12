Here is your chance to own the home you have been looking for offering you all you would want or need. It features a living room, an eat-in kitchen with new granite counter tops and a large farm sink, 3 bedrooms, and a bath with a new granite top sink. It also boasts a full unfinished basement for future expansion, plumbing is already in place for a bathroom. New roof in 2016, new heat pump, (oil tank not hooked up, but provides back up heat), new paint and flooring throughout. The kitchen has hardwood floors under the vinyl. Large fenced-in backyard, great for children and pets to play. You really need to see inside this one to appreciate it! Call for your appointment today! Close to Farmville, Hampden-Sydney College, Longwood University and Briery Lake Wildlife Management Area. It is convenient to shopping, medical offices and restaurants!. Great starter home or rental property!

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO