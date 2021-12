Matt Hardy took to his Twitch stream on Monday night to comment on the situation regarding Jeff Hardy's sudden departure from WWE. News broke that the former WWE Champion had been released from his contract last Thursday, days after he was sent home from the road following a bizarre incident at a WWE live event back on December 5. Mat said, "What I am saying is Jeff is in the best place I've seen him in a very long time. As far as the details of what went down on that evening and in that match, I've talked with Jeff, I feel good about everything he said and that's Jeff's story to share. And he told me he will, when he's ready to."

